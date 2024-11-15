Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,357 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,511,000 after buying an additional 388,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $18,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 844.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.