Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 226,159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 364,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

