3,927 Shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

