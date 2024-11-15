Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,133,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 168,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 118,872 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.91 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.