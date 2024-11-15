Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,865 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 128,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $107.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,276 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.