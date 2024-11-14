Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 209 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $387.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $258.52 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

