Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.5% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,419.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,879 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $366.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.02 and a 12-month high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.