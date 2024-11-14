State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,580,384 shares of company stock worth $36,427,039. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

