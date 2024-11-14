Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,291 shares of company stock valued at $169,960,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

