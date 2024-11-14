Versor Investments LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 6.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE G opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.