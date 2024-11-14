Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 86,628 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after buying an additional 656,344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

NYSE:ELV opened at $410.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

