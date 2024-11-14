Versor Investments LP Invests $537,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,665,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,164,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,600.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

