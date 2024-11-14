Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,499 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,453.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 259,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 249,559 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Kenvue by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 222,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

