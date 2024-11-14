Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

