Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

