Versor Investments LP Invests $612,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 335,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Bank of America lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ IART opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

