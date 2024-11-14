Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 8,805 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

