Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $506,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.0% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $292.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

