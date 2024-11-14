Versor Investments LP Purchases 10,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

