Versor Investments LP Sells 24,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

