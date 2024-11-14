Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $546,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at $361,831,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

