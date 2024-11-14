Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Post were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Post by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Post by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Post by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Post by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

