Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,300 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.49.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

