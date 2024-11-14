Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in HSBC were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,895,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

