Versor Investments LP Has $655,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 179.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,370.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,370.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,725 shares of company stock worth $886,172. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

