Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 698.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

