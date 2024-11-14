Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Mativ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,037,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

About Mativ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

