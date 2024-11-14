Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 508.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $136.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

