9,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $71.16 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

