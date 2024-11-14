Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ECOW opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is a Dividend King?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.