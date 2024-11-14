Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECOW opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.