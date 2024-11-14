Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Cinemark Stock Down 2.9 %

CNK stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.