Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 466.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.