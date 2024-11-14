Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,655.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,676.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,572.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,577.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

