Versor Investments LP Has $641,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.545 dividend. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 389.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

