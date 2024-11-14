State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.