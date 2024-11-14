Covestor Ltd Has $91,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

