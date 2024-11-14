Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.27 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $551.18 million $6.13 million -106.89

Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -2,039.90% -47.32% -27.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 873 818 1360 23 2.17

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.29%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 45.67%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

