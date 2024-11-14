Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $385.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.