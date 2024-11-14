Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 917.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

