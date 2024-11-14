Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $100.77 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

