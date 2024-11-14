State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 126,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.