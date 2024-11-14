Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $616.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,699.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,699.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

