State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Biohaven worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 25.6% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biohaven from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.