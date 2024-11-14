Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $522,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $368.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $277.70 and a 1 year high of $371.91.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

