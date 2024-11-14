State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,666 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

