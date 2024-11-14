DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Head to Head Comparison

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 21.42% 3.58% 1.72% StepStone Group N/A 11.18% 5.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 StepStone Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $61.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and StepStone Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.45 $185.28 million $0.73 17.15 StepStone Group $711.63 million 9.97 $58.09 million $0.60 106.87

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats StepStone Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, power, utilities consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, clean energy/renewables, transport, social, natural capital, infrastructure, corporate, real estate, credit and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

