Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,558,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.85 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $383.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

