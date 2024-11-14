Covestor Ltd Sells 139 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 260.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.