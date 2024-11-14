The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in October

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

EEA stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

