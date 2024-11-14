Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 253 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

